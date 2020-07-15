Lagos: One killed, others injured as rival NURTW members clash

One person was r e p o r t e d l y killed when two factional members of the National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW) clashed over ticketing at Idumota, Lagos Island on Monday.

It was learnt that the clash was between Kunle Poly boys and loyalists of a member of the union, called Okoro, over ticketing of motor parks at Idumota.

The clash reportedly started about 10a.m. on Monday when Kunle Poly boys prevented the Okoro boys from collecting ticket fees from commercial drivers turning at the back of Eyo statue at Idumota.

The hoodlums, it was learnt, used dangerous weapons unchallenged as one person was said to have died and several other sustained varying injuries in the fracas. It was also learnt that some of the traders close to the park were attacked while their goods were also destroyed by the rampaging thugs.

A witness, who did not want his name mentioned, during the tenure of the former Lagos State NURTW Chairman, Tajudeen Agbede, it was only Kunle Poly that was controlling the park.

The source said since the present Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, took over, the park was split into three units, with each unit having a chairman.

But, according to him, Kunle Poly and his boys are not happy with the development.

He said: “It was like war on Monday when they were fighting. We couldn’t open our shops. Some hoodlums used the opportunity to loot people’s shops and attack their perceived enemies in the market.

“I don’t know why Lagos State government cannot proscribe the NURTW and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) from the road. The havoc they are causing is unbearable for us on the Island.”

The witness added that there was peace yesterday because there was no market. He said: “We don’t know what the hoodlums are going to do tomorrow (today) when market resumes. We are at the mercy of the hoodlums in the market.”

A trader, who gave his name simply as Abdulrahman, said one of Okoro bpus called Tolani was hacked to death by the rival union members.

Abdulrahman said when the park was shared for both parties by the present NURTW chairman, Kunle Poly boys are to work for one week, while the Okoro boys are to work for one week.

He added: “Fortunately, Kunle Poly boys had completed their days, while Okoro boys came out to work. But Kunle Poly boys attacked them and prevented them from working at the park, which resulted into the clash.

“Presently, some members of the NURTW from the state level are on ground to resolve the matter amicably between the two rival groups in park. Policemen from Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Task Force and mobile policemen are at the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order in area and the park.”

