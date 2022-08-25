Metro & Crime

Lagos: One stoned to death, 10 arrested, as Oro worshipers, Christians clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One person was killed at Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos State on Tuesday when some traditional ‘Oro’ worshipers and some persons believed to be Christian clashed. The state Police Command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying 10 persons have been arrested over the clash. Hundeyin stated that a female cleric was among the 10 persons that were arrested at the scene for the alleged disturbance of public peace and for murder.

He explained that police at Oko-Oba Division got a distress call on Tuesday indicating that a place of worship was about to be set ablaze by a group of people. He stated that on getting to the worship centre at No. 2, Sanni Taiwo Lawal Street, Oko-Oba, the traditionalists were said to be performing a ritual where the other faithful were saying their prayers.

“The traditionalists instructed the other faithful to stop their prayers. As a result, pandemonium ensued. “Consequently, one of the traditionalists, aged 25 years, was allegedly stoned to death. “The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while the female cleric, aged 50 years and nine other faithful were arrested. “The clash sadly resulted in the death of one person. “It is clearly a murder case. Henceforth, what is important is how do we ensure religious tolerance in similar cases,’’ Hundeyin stated. He assured that investigation into the incident was in progress.

 

Our Reporters

