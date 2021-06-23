Lagos Open: Alao charges Team Nigeria to grab relay tickets

The chairman of the Lagos State Athletics Association and a board member of the newly constituted Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Alao, has charged the Team Nigeria relay teams to go all out and get the qualification standard for the Tokyo 2020 O l y m p i c Games. Speaking with our correspond e n t , A l a o said the athletes had what it takes to qualify and should give it their all on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadiun tartan track during the Lagos Open Athletics Meet. “They shoud all go out and get the needed time because we are all looking forward to them getting the time for the Olympics,” he said. “I want to appreciate the Lagos State Government led by his excellency, Babajide Sanwoolu, for supporting the AFN in hosting the countries in Nigeria for the relays. “The most important thing is for them to do their best and I am sure they are going to get the time needed to be in Tokyo. “Despite the fact that they failed to achieve it during the Olympic Trials, I have no doubt in my mind that they will get it done on Thursday.”

Like this: Like Loading...