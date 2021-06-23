Lagos Open: Alao charges Team Nigeria to grab relay tickets

The chairman of the Lagos State Athletics Association and a board member of the newly constituted Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Alao, has charged the Team Nigeria relay teams to go all out and get the qualification standard for the Tokyo 2020 O l y m p i c Games. Speaking with our correspond e n t , A l a o said the athletes had what it takes to qualify and should give it their all on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadiun tartan track during the Lagos Open Athletics Meet. “They shoud all go out and get the needed time because we are all looking forward to them getting the time for the Olympics,” he said. “I want to appreciate the Lagos State Government led by his excellency, Babajide Sanwoolu, for supporting the AFN in hosting the countries in Nigeria for the relays. “The most important thing is for them to do their best and I am sure they are going to get the time needed to be in Tokyo. “Despite the fact that they failed to achieve it during the Olympic Trials, I have no doubt in my mind that they will get it done on Thursday.”
Related Articles
EPL: Fulham earn point at Tottenham as late Reguilon goal disallowed
*Foden strikes in Man City’s win over Brighton Ivan Cavaleiro scored a late header to earn Premier League strugglers Fulham a hard-fought draw against Tottenham in their hastily rearranged London derby. The Portuguese forward’s finish cancelled out Harry Kane’s first-half diving header and came just minutes after Son Heung-min hit the post in search of […]
Nigeria gets Moroccan ref for Saturday’s AFCON tie
Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named 41-year-old Moroccan referee, Redouane Jiyed, to handle this Saturday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and their hosts, Benin Republic at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo. Jiyed, who was centre referee in July 2019 when Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1 at the Cairo […]
Juve players in isolation after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19
Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”. “This procedure will allow all members who tested […]
