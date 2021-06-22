Lagos Open Athletics Championship: Final chance for Team Nigeria relay teams

Four out of the five relay teams Nigerian is hoping to present at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will get the final chance to get the tickets to the quadrennial event on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun stadium where the Lagos Open Athletics Championship is scheduled to take place Thursday.

The teams failed to take advantage of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Olympic Trials and Invitational Relays which ended on Sunday but they now have the now or never opportunity to book their flights to Tokyo to participate in the Olympic Games which holds between July 23 to August 8.

While the women’s 4x100m team led by the in-form Blessing Okagbare further staked a claim to one of the available two slots on offer in the event by moving one step up from 16th to 15th position following their 42.98secs return at the Trials on Sunday, the men’s team still has a lot to do to outrun Trinidad and Tobago who are presently occupying the final qualification (16th) spot.

With Divine Oduduru and Raymond Ekevwo absent, it will always take more than talent for the team to run inside 38.46secs which is the time that has provisionally qualified Trinidad and Tobago for the Games.

Officials are confident the team can run much faster than the 39.40secs it ran on Sunday if the baton exchange can be perfected.

Like this: Like Loading...