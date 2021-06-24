Lagos Open Athletics Championships: Okon-George optimistic of 4x400m women’s qualification

One of the country’s topmost quartermiler’s, Patience Okon-George, has exudes confidence ahead of Thursday’s Lagos State Open Athletics Championships. The country’s 4x400m relay teams (men and women) are still looking for qualification for the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with final day for achieving the standard set for June 29. Speaking with our correspondent, Okon-George said she is sure of the team running the time to put the country in a good position for qualification.

“We have been talking within ourselves as this is going to be the biggest race of our career so far,” she said. “We don’t have to give any excuse on why we failed to get the standard during the Olympic Trials, but I am sure the girls are ready to get it done on Thursday. “Personally I am geared up for the race, same as the others because we all want to be at the Olympic Games in Tokyo which is the biggest stage for any athlete.”

Like this: Like Loading...