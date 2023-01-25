News

Lagos opens J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture, history

The J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and history was among several landmark projects commissioned by President Mohamadu Buhari during the two-day ‘Lagos Festival of projects,’ commissioning which ended today, Tuesday. The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuf, said, ‘‘The J. Randle center is a museum for Yoruba culture and history. You can see the cap of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the guitar of Chief Ebenezer Obey. We have many donor both local and internationally.

We made trips abroad to ensure that we build a world class museum for the people of Lagos State and we are proud of what we have achieved. She said, the center is full of many artefacts, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tremendous commitment to this project from inception and I want to appreciate his dedication.’’

‘We have gone to great lengths to make sure that this place is well equipped. Our purpose to make our people appreciate Yoruba culture and history. So many people have shown tremendous interest in the project. The museum is opened to the public. We are ensuring that the management will be well trained and we believe that we will be able to obtain grants and donors to keep the place up and running for the benefits of the society.’’

Mr. James Olorunosebi, the MD of Creative Majesty Ltd, who was present at the opening of the project, the J. Randel Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, also said: ‘‘This is a very impressive contribution to the creative sector in Lagos State and I hope that the Lagos State Government will involve the visual artists, particularly the sculptors so that they can produce historic art works of cultural values for this magnificent museum.’’ The President also moved to the Lekki Epe axis to commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The multifunctional Deep Sea Port provides crucial assistance to the expanding business activities throughout Nigeria and the whole West African region. The Sea Port, according to Governor Sanwo- Olu, was initiated and finished during the Buhari administration and represents the combined efforts of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, and the private sector. The size of the vessels that would berth at the port, he continued, might be up to four times larger than those that do so at the Tin Can and Apapa Ports at the moment.

 

