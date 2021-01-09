News

Lagos opens new isolation centre

Posted on

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on yesterday commissioned a new isolation centre for the management of coronavirus infection in the state. The isolation centre, which is in Victoria Island is a purpose-built medical facility equipped with ICU capacities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sanwo-Olu said it will serve as an emergency isolation centre in response to COVID-19 even as assured Lagosians that his government will not backtrack on public health deliverables. The Armoured Shield Isolation Centre was set up by Reddington Group in Lagos to assist the state government in the fight against COVID-19. The Armoured Shield Medical Complex and its Command structure is situated in four different locations across Lagos with an Incident Command Office in Victoria Island. It is the only private hospital group in Lagos with in-house facility for PCR testing, ambulance response, CT scan, isolation care, hospital care with Level 3 ICU capacity for COVID-19 treatment.

