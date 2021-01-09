Lagos opens new isolation centre

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on yesterday commissioned a new isolation centre for the management of coronavirus infection in the state. The isolation centre, which is in Victoria Island is a purpose-built medical facility equipped with ICU capacities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sanwo-Olu said it will serve as an emergency isolation centre in response to COVID-19 even as assured Lagosians that his government will not backtrack on public health deliverables. The Armoured Shield Isolation Centre was set up by Reddington Group in Lagos to assist the state government in the fight against COVID-19. The Armoured Shield Medical Complex and its Command structure is situated in four different locations across Lagos with an Incident Command Office in Victoria Island. It is the only private hospital group in Lagos with in-house facility for PCR testing, ambulance response, CT scan, isolation care, hospital care with Level 3 ICU capacity for COVID-19 treatment.
Related Articles
Water Resources Bill, ploy to dominate South
• Nigeria will be doomed if NASS passes it – OYC …Act’ll strengthen agitation for new Republics … It’s obnoxious, against federalism-COSEYL Many Nigerians across different divides have kicked against the Water Resources Bill, pending at the National Assembly, saying that it is an attempt by the northern oligarchy to spread its hegemony and dominate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari approves prioritization of viable railway routes
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the prioritization of viable railway routes in the country in order to achieve effective and efficient train services supporting trade and commerce. The President said this yesterday at the virtual inauguration of the 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line for commercial operation as well as the ancillary facilities yard, at the recently […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fayemi inaugurates judicial panel to tackle land grabbing
Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed determination to eradicate land grabbing in the state as he inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Land and Related matters yesterday. Addressing members of the committee during inauguration at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti, Fayemi explained that the committee would […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)