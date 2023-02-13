Metro & Crime

Lagos orders Coroners’ Inquest into death of Chrisland School’s pupil, Adeniran

A coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death in the case of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, who died last Thursday, was on Monday directed by the Lagos State Government.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) gave the directive in a statement, noting that a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

According to him: “A Coroner’s inquest has immediately been requested, in line with Section 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: ‘A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was violent, unnatural, or suspicious.

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.”

 

