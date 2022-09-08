Lagos organises send-off for 63 retirees

The Lagos State Government hosted a farewell party for 63 retirees who worked in various capacities within the civil service. During his keynote address at the event, which took place at the Adeyemi- Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the state government has programmes to keep retirees active.

The Tutor-General/ Permanent Secretary of Education District I, Mrs Margaret Solarin, said the bi-monthly webinar, quarterly training and sensitisation, skills acquisition and vocational training, and the mentoring scheme, among others, will boost the retirees.

TheHoSwasrepresented by Mrs. Margaret Solarin. Muri-Okunola reminded the retirees that the government had established a post-service department within the Office of the Head of Service to continuously attend to all issues relating to their welfare. Mrs Sunkanmi Oyegbola, who was representing the Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Office, commended the retirees’ contributions to the development of the state as well as their good behaviour while in service.

