Lagos, Oyo open Ogunjobi Cup

The maiden edition of the Taiwo Ogunjobi Cup will see Lagos State and Oyo State playing the opening game of the maiden edition of the Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Tournament. According to the draws conducted on Tuesday, Oyo State, Lagos State, Kwara State and Ekiti State are all pooled in Group A while Osun State, Ondo State, Remo Stars and Ogun State would be playing in Group B. Two matches would be played in each group on Wednesday with Oyo and Lagos playing by 10am in Group A while Osun and Ondo take to the field by 12noon in Group B. Other matches scheduled for the day will see Remo, the winner of the NPFL, LaLiga U-15 tourney, taking on the Ogun State U-15 team in Group B by 2pm as Kwara and Ekiti wrap up the day by 4pm.

