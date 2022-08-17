Lagos, Oyo open Ogunjobi Cup

The maiden edition of the Taiwo Ogunjobi Cup will see Lagos State and Oyo State playing the opening game of the maiden edition of the Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Tournament. According to the draws conducted on Tuesday, Oyo State, Lagos State, Kwara State and Ekiti State are all pooled in Group A while Osun State, Ondo State, Remo Stars and Ogun State would be playing in Group B. Two matches would be played in each group on Wednesday with Oyo and Lagos playing by 10am in Group A while Osun and Ondo take to the field by 12noon in Group B. Other matches scheduled for the day will see Remo, the winner of the NPFL, LaLiga U-15 tourney, taking on the Ogun State U-15 team in Group B by 2pm as Kwara and Ekiti wrap up the day by 4pm.
Related Articles
Ottasolo Pre-season: Badawiy promises best tourney ever
The general coordinator of the fast-approaching Ottasolo Pre-season tournament, Mallam Bashir Badawiy, has revealed that the pre-season will be the best ever witnessed in recent time across the nation. The General Manager of Kwwara United, who already organized the Gov. Okowa pre-season and Gov. Wike pre-season in the past said that part from the host […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NPFL: LMC must deal with uncertain kick-off date, calendar imbalance
Every year, Nigerians cry out over the poor performances of the country’s representatives in continental club football competitions. The Super Eagles are highly rated in Africa, in fact, Eagles are constantly among favourites anytime Nigeria files out for the Africa Cup of Nations. The country is also respected because of the exploits of some Nigerian […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World Cup ticket: Our mum has become prayer warrior for Eagles’ success – Monday Eguavoen
Monday Eguavoen, a former New Nigeria Bank Football Club defender and the elder brother of Super Eagles coach, Austin, has revealed how their ‘very old’ mother has practically become a prayer warrior so that her son can become successful with the national team especially as regard the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket. Eguavoen retained his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)