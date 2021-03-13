News

Lagos panel awards N7.5m to petitioner after 6 years in prison without trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

John Chikezie The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, yesterday awarded the sum of N7.5m to a petitioner, Chidiebere Nwadi, who was incarcerated for six years on awaiting trial.

The petitioner, who first appeared before the panel on November 28, 2020, had earlier testified of his immense hatred for the Nigerian police as a result of the inhuman treatment he received from the security agency since 1999. The 39-year-old man, who appeared without a legal counsel, narrated how the Nigerian police killed his dream of becoming a journalist.

According to Chidiebere, he was arrested by the police in 1999, when he came to Lagos and could not find his relative. He told the panel that he was detained, tortured and later remanded in prison (KiriKiri) for six years awaiting trial. However, in her ruling, Justice Doris Okuwobi said that the panel discovered that the petitioner was tortured and abused by officers of the Nigerian Police force without any justification. “This petitioner’s experience was excavated by his inability to provide a bribe. This inability to provide bribes led to tons of charges and as a result, he was awaiting trial in KiriKiri maximum security prison for six years.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s economy to contract 3.7% this year –Survey

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Nigerian economy is likely to contract by 3.7 per cent this year due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. The survey findings released yesterday, however, show that Africa’s biggest economy is expected to bounce back to 2.0per cent growth next year. According to the World Bank and […]
News

Buhari reiterates commitment to police officers’ welfare

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Police officers. The President gave this commitment yesterday at the virtual commissioning of the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, in Abuja. It would be recalled that protesters across the country calling for the scrapping […]
News

Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals to be appointed on Nov 28

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pope Francis has announced the appointment of 13 new cardinals on Sunday, including archbishops from the U.S., Rwanda and the Philippines.   The appointments will be formalised in a consistory, a meeting of cardinals, on Nov. 28, the pontiff said during his Sunday Angelus message.   Nine of the appointees are under 80, and as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica