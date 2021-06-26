News

Lagos panel awards N85m to 13 petitioners, late Kolade Johnson gets N10m

The Lagos State Judicial panel on restitution for victims of police brutality yesterday awarded the sum of N85m compensation to 13 petitioners. The family of the late Kolade Johnson was among the four petitioners awarded N10 million each as compensation for SARS related abuses by police operatives including extra judicial killings. Johnson was killed by a 45-year-old police inspector, Ogunyemi Olalekan, who is currently on remand at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, at a viewing centre on March 31 at Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro area of Lagos. The award sum was received by the mother of the deceased.

Other families awarded by the judicial panel, alongside Johnson, include the the families of the late Jessica Ejide, Sulaimon Olaoye, and Uzor chukwu – the fourth petitioner, who also received a cheque of N10 million. The panel also found nine others deserving of financial compensations of N43 million, making it a total of 83 million. So far, the Lagos judicial panel chaired by Justice Doris Okwuobi has awarded about N151.25 million to 25 victims of police brutality.

