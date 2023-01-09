Lagos: Parent seeks help over missing children

The family of Mr Abdulrahman Ibrahim in Lagos State has cried out for help over their missing two children, last seen in December 2022.

The siblings, Suliat six-years-old and Jamiu Ibrahim four-years-old were declared missing on December 23, at their residence located at 47, Gaskiya College Road, Ijora in Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the children, who were left in the careof aneighbour, anelderlywoman, as the usual practice, when the parents left forwork, were also left in the care of a 10 year old girl by the elderlywoman, whenshesteppedout.

However, when the elderly woman arrived, she did not find the 10-year-old girl and the two other siblings, but she thought they were playing in the neighborhood. Ourcorrespondentalsogathered that when they parents of the children returned from work, they were surprised that the whereabouts of their children could not be ascertained.

He parents immediately reported the matter at the Badia Police Station where necessarydocumentationwas made, butnotraceof the children the whole community.

It was learnt that prior to the disappearance of the children, some hoodlums had struck at Amusujunction, astone thrown from the residence of the children, shooting sporadically. This was said to have been followed almost im-mediately by a procession of some traditional worshippers from same junction along Gaskiya College Road, though it could not be ascertained if the children got missing in the process, as no one could confirm it.

Father of the missing children, Abdulrahman Ibrahim who spoke with our correspondent said the family has been put in a sad mood over the incident. He noted that the matter was reported at Badia, Iponri, AmukokoandSurulerePolice Stations, adding that no arrest has been made and the whereabouts of the children remain unknown. He said: “I am a driver and I left forworkinthemorningleavingthe children with their mother, who is my second wife.

As usual, she left the kids with a woman because she is a trader at Lagos Island. “It was when I returned at about 5.00pmonthefatefuldayfromwork that I was told by the custodian that we keptthemwiththatshecan’tfind them. She claimed she kept them with a 10-year-old girl when she was going out

