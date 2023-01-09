Metro & Crime

Lagos: Parent seeks help over missing children

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The family of Mr Abdulrahman Ibrahim in Lagos State has cried out for help over their missing two children, last seen in December 2022.

The siblings, Suliat six-years-old and Jamiu Ibrahim four-years-old were declared missing on December 23, at their residence located at 47, Gaskiya College Road, Ijora in Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area of the state.

 

Our correspondent learnt that the children, who were left in the careof aneighbour, anelderlywoman, as the usual practice, when the parents left forwork, were also left in the care of a 10 year old girl by the elderlywoman, whenshesteppedout.

However, when the elderly woman arrived, she did not find the 10-year-old girl and the two other siblings, but she thought they were playing in the neighborhood. Ourcorrespondentalsogathered that when they parents of the children returned from work, they were surprised that the whereabouts of their children could not be ascertained.

He parents immediately reported the matter at the Badia Police Station where necessarydocumentationwas made, butnotraceof the children the whole community.

It was learnt that prior to the disappearance of the children, some hoodlums had struck at Amusujunction, astone thrown from the residence of the children, shooting sporadically. This was said to have been followed almost im-mediately by a procession of some traditional worshippers from same junction along Gaskiya College Road, though it could not be ascertained if the children got missing in the process, as no one could confirm it.

Father of the missing children, Abdulrahman Ibrahim who spoke with our correspondent said the family has been put in a sad mood over the incident. He noted that the matter was reported at Badia, Iponri, AmukokoandSurulerePolice Stations, adding that no arrest has been made and the whereabouts of the children remain unknown. He said: “I am a driver and I left forworkinthemorningleavingthe children with their mother, who is my second wife.

 

As usual, she left the kids with a woman because she is a trader at Lagos Island. “It was when I returned at about 5.00pmonthefatefuldayfromwork that I was told by the custodian that we keptthemwiththatshecan’tfind them. She claimed she kept them with a 10-year-old girl when she was going out

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders kill youth leader, injure two others in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Herdsmen on Saturday shot dead a Yoruba youth leader in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, during an attempt to abduct some people.   The youth leader, popularly known as Olori Odo, was shot by the herdsmen said to be Fulani, who invaded Akinkunmi village near Kara Market where cattle, rams and […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos launches 300 mini-buses to replace bikes, tricycles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Driving against traffic now attracts three-year jail term, says Sanwo-Olu Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday consolidated plans by his administration to ban motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos State with the launch of 300 First and Last Mile (FLM) mini-buses. Sanwo-Olu, who said that his administration would soon completely ban motorcycles otherwise called Okada and tricycles popularly […]
Metro & Crime

Catholic Church vows to resist abortion legalisation in Lagos

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Catholic Church in Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese has vowed to resist the latest move by the Lagos State Government to legalize the procurement of abortion through legislative guidelines. Last Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, presented a 40-page policy document entitled: ‘Lagos State Guidelines on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica