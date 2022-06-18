Arts & Entertainments

Lagos partners Africa Film Academy to train 200 youths

The Africa Film Academy has disclosed its partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to train 250 youths in filmmaking. This development was made known recently at the commencement of the registration process for interested participants to enroll for the six weeks free Film in the Box training programme held in Alimosho. Speaking concerning the intentions behind the initiative, Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, the Founder and President of the Africa Film Festival, reviewed that Film in the Box training would kick-start in this month. She further noted that the training is fully endorsed by the Lagos State government.

“The training is free. The training is borne out of the urge to train young creatives about the process of film making, and the theoretical aspect of it too. It is a four – week practical class and a two – week theoretical session. The training would cover not just film making but directing, scripting, costume design, makeup and marketing,’’ she said. Adding: ‘‘Registration is available both online on the academy’s website and physically at the Lagos Theatre, Igando. Also, for persons who are interested in participating, they must have their LASRA Card; they need something to show that they live in Lagos State or an identity card. For now, we intend to extend the training to Badagry, and Epe.”

In corroboration, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, while describing the partnership between the two parties, remarked that the partnership is to build sustainable synergy. She further noted that the Africa Film Academy’s passionate vision of brewing new generation creatives is similar to that of the commission. One of the facilitators, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey-Inyang, expressed joy in being part of the coaching team for the film training initiatives. He boasts of the contents of the syllabus and how impactful the academy’s training would be.

 

