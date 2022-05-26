Lagos partners AWS on IoT to grow economy

The Lagos State Government has declared intention to partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a new technology that allows use of internet without server. The technology, known as Internet of Things (IoT), is one of the emerging technologies being deployed across the world. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Nigeria User Group, a movement championing the growth and adoption of technology in Nigeria, engaged stakeholders to fast-track the deployment of of the technology in Nigeria. At the event, held in Lagos, with the theme: “Connecting The World With AWS IoT & Serverless Event-Driven Architectures,” experts from various organisations within the ecosystem highlighted the importance of innovative technologies such as Internet of Things as veritable asset for the future of Nigeria.

Explaining the technology, the Chief Executive & Technology Officer, Datamello, Wale Adedeji, stressed the need for stakeholders within the technology ecosystem to always be on their toes because of the fast pace of business operations through automation. He said: “This meeting is called AWS Nigerian User Group Meetup. We meet and organise this kind of meeting at intervals. And it is aimed at educating and showcasing the amazing products people are building on AWS. AWS stands for Amazon Web Services. It is a cloud computing arm of amazon.com. “All what Amazon has learned over the years is a suite in our package and everything for the whole world to use to transform their businesses. So, the cloud computing has grown so much in the Western world. There is virtually any company that is not in a particular cloud.

“We’ve seen that the adoption is picking up here in Nigeria as well. Because everything is Developer-focused, so you need to get the developers together from time to time to have conversations, have a chat and let them see what some people are doing with the power to the cloud.

“We’re living in a world now where everything is going to be connected. Our cars, the phones, the fridge and freezers. Almost everything we have around us is going to be connected. That is why we cannot be passive about the need of IoT at scale. But there’s a whole lot of things that happens that needs to be done to make life more meaningful for us.”

The Guest Speaker, Ousseynou Beye, AWS Senior Solution Architect, during his presentation, disclosed that a lot of customers have been benefiting from AWS IoT. “The benefits of AWS IoT is quite enormous. Through it, organisations can have healthier energy resources and build smarter products. In the area of security in the home, this is also very relevant. Our transportation system can be better organised with IoT. The same goes with tracking of inventories, “IoT is a virtuous cycle which can help individuals and organisations to control, manage, build and secure their devices at scale,” Beye explained. Senior Special Adviser to Lagos Sate Governor on Science and Technology, Saheed Balogun, said the Nigeria User Group was very relevant to Lagos State and the country as a whole because of the dream of fast development in every infrastructural area. According to him, “the use of innovative technologies such as AWS IoT will definitely help in reducing excess of damages. Instead of digging constructed roads to lay fibre cables IoT can do the wonders. “Lagos is already working toward Smart City status; that is why we see this initiative as a timely one which we have already started to explore and deploy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...