Lagos partners Netherlands on urban farming system

The Lagos State Government yesterday announced its partnership with The Netherlands on the implementation of an urban system to guarantee food security. Speaking at a networking event titled “Urban Farming: Feeding the Cities” organised by the Kingdom of Netherlands in collaboration with the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Lagos occupies the smallest geographical space in Nigeria with a population of over 22 million people. He added the continuous and increasing influx of unplanned migrant population has continued to create a large demand-supply gap for food generally.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said popularization of urban agriculture through the production of fruits and vegetables, plants, rearing of livestock within and around cities, community gardening, rooftop gardening, urban forest gardening, green walls, vertical farms, beekeeping amongst others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...