Lagos partners UFUK on poverty eradication

Lagos State Government yesterday expressed willingness to collaborate with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the eradication of poverty, ignorance and promote peaceful coexistence in the state. The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed this while receiving the management team of Ufuk Dialogue, an NGO with the mission of helping the needy in the country.

Hamzat said the state in sync with such collaboration which focused on eliminating ignorance via establishment of schools, offering free medical services and surgeries and promoting peace by establishing conflict resolution centres is highly commendable. According to him, the organisation is on the right course by coming to Lagos as the State as the melting pot of the country, adding almost all the tribes are in the state. He said: “Though the state is limited and small in land size, it takes care of 10 per cent of the country’s population. As such, collaboration with your group will definitely impact on the populace.”

