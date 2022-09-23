Lagos partners UNICEF to launch Nigeria Learning Passport

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, yesterday reaffirmed that the current administration in the state will continue to foster essential partnerships to scale up the implementation of the third pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda – Education and Technology – in order to ultimately prepare a world-class, multi-skilled workforce for global recognition.

At the formal launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport, a digital learning platform developed in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), yesterday in Lagos, Adefisayo said the initiative will boost socio-economic growth and also serve as an intervention to bridge the knowledge gap by fostering creativity through the use of technology. The Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, said the launch was centred on the vision to expand global access, stating that; “At UNICEF, we remain committed to achieving the sustainable development goal in education by assisting the federating states in accelerating education reforms.” In his introductory remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abayomi Abolaji, informed the audience that the state government has been utilising various informal forums to engage students, in line with the worldwide reality that learning is not confined to the classroom.

