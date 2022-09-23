News

Lagos partners UNICEF to launch Nigeria Learning Passport

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, yesterday reaffirmed that the current administration in the state will continue to foster essential partnerships to scale up the implementation of the third pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda – Education and Technology – in order to ultimately prepare a world-class, multi-skilled workforce for global recognition.

At the formal launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport, a digital learning platform developed in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), yesterday in Lagos, Adefisayo said the initiative will boost socio-economic growth and also serve as an intervention to bridge the knowledge gap by fostering creativity through the use of technology. The Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, said the launch was centred on the vision to expand global access, stating that; “At UNICEF, we remain committed to achieving the sustainable development goal in education by assisting the federating states in accelerating education reforms.” In his introductory remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abayomi Abolaji, informed the audience that the state government has been utilising various informal forums to engage students, in line with the worldwide reality that learning is not confined to the classroom.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Change of name won’t end police brutality – Rep

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rep Busayo Wole Oke (PDP, Delta) has said that the mere change of name of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team cannot end police brutality against the citizens of Nigeria as being envisaged. Oke, who spoke Wednesday in […]
News

NAFDAC evacuates over N3bn banned, falsified drugs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has confiscated banned and falsified drugs estimated to be worth over N3 billion in Lagos State. This came as the Agency revealed it has started raiding markets and supermarkets primarily to mop up all products not registered with the Agency, especially unregulated products smuggled […]
News

Lagos ready to partner willing investors, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the state is set to harness the potential of its landmass and face challenges headlong with innovative solutions as a 21st Century Mega City. He said with a landmass of less than 0.4 per cent, the state government was ready and open for collaboration investments from willing partners […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica