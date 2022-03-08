Metro & Crime

Lagos party petrol souvenir: I’ve reported myself to police – Erelu Okin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu, the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta, has announced that she turned herself in to Lagos police.

The command headquarters is probing the distribution of petrol as souvenir at her installation party last week.

Videos of kegs containing the petroleum product triggered condemnation upon which the state government acted.

The intention was to show appreciation to guests “for turning up at my event at these hard times”, Ogbolu had explained.

The Lagos government has already sealed Havilah Events Centre in Oniru for contravening public safety rules.

In an Instagram post of her police meeting on Tuesday, Ogbolu again apologised for the controversial act.

“I have ‘reported’ myself to the police this morning. My intent is to help with their investigation of the unfortunate incident.

“I am thankful that my error in judgment has not caused damage and I plead with you all not throw the baby away with the dirty water.

“I am sorry and my intent was never to endanger anyone or abuse your sensibilities. Do not destroy me because of my unintentional error. I have come to regret my error

“I intend to focus on safety and security and will put my energy on ensuring that my community works include safety and security,” she said.

The Erelu further disclosed that she personally delivered an apology letter to the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Auto crash claims 14 PDP members welcoming gov

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Fourteen members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State have lost their lives in an auto crash. The state House of Assembly has announced the immediate suspension of sitting till Monday to mourn 14 PDP members who died on Wednesday in a motor accident on the Gusau-’Yankara Road. The spokesperson for the Assembly, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FCT court shuts Wuse Market, two plazas

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

100 convicted for not wearing face masks   An Abuja Mobile Court yesterday shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping plazas for violating the presidential regulations on COVID-19. The court also convicted about 100 people arrested by the Enforcement Team for not wearing face masks in public places.   This […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Oyo commissioner’s brother

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Benin national beheads friend in Ibadan Gunmen have killed a 45-year-old man, Mr. Isaac Orisadeyi Adedokun, the younger brother of Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi. Addedokun was shot dead on Tuesday night at Nihort area of Ibadan while on a commercial motorcycle. Orisadeyi confirmed the sad incident to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica