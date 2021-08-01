Lagos pays 8, 170 retirees N32bn in 2 yrs –Commissioner

Lagos State Government said it paid accrued pensions of more than N32 billion to 8,170 retirees between May 2019 and July 2021.

The Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said in a statement that Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, made the declaration on Friday.

It said the commissioner made the declaration at the 87th retirement benefit bond certificates presentation to retirees. Ponnle noted that the state government also paid more over N1billion into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 247 retirees for the month of July. She said N1.1 billion had been credited into the RSAs of 247 retirees this month alongside their monthly contributions.

“Lagos State government has paid N32.8 billion to 8,170 retirees in the mainstream; local governments, the State Universal Basic Education Board, the Teaching Service Commission and other parastatal organisations,’’ she said.

The commissioner assured that the state government was committed to the welfare and interests of pensioners. She explained that the government had continually prioritised prompt payment of pension obligations within available resources. “In spite of the huge liabilities, the present administration has ensured prompt payment of pension entitlements to retirees under the Pay As You Go Pension Scheme monthly.

“LASPEC ensures payment of accrued pension rights to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to enable them to access their RSAs without delay,’’ she said. Ponnle further urged retirees to contact LASPEC or the ministry should they require clarifications or advice regarding the modalities surrounding their retirement benefit matters.

