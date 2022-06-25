Lagos pays N179m to deceased personnel’s families

Lagos State government, yesterday said that it has paid the sum of N179 million to 70 beneficiaries of deceased personnel of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The government described the payment as a demonstration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu’s administration’s commitment to the regular payment of staff salaries, including payment of Premium Benefits to the beneficiaries of its staff who died in the course of their service. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs. Kikelomo Sanyaolu, disclosed this during the Presentation of Insurance benefits to beneficiaries of the deceased SUBEB and Local Government Staff at Ikeja.

Mrs. Sanyaolu applauded the State Government for its unflinching commitment in ensuring the prompt payment of Premium Benefits to the beneficiaries of its staff who died in the course of their service. She added that the present administration has made the presentation of insurance a bi-annual programme, noting that this payment is the first tranche for the year 2022. She admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the premium benefits given to them by the State Government, encouraging families of the deceased with young dependents to invest in the children’s education and future rather than frivolities. The Permanent Secretary, however, commended the Managements of LASACO Assurance Plc. and Haggai Insurance Broker for their consistency and professionalism in ensuring regular payment of the premium benefits to the beneficiaries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...