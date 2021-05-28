News

Lagos pays N29bn to 7,308 retirees in two years

The Lagos State g ove r nment yesterday said it had paid the sum of N29, 088,291,668.35 as accrued pension rights to 7,308 retirees in the last two years. The government said over 73,448 public servants were trained in 2020 as against the yearly average of 3,000 trained employees, adding that the era of pensioners queuing to get their entitlements was over in Lagos.

Speaking at a ministerial briefing to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office, the state’s Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, said that the money was paid between May, 2019 and April, 202. She added that the government implemented the upward review of pension contributions into RSAs from 7.5 per cent of employee contributions and 7.5 per cent employer contributions to eight per cent employee contributions and 10 per cent employer contributions. She said the government has also effected the electronic archiving of records of payments and vital pensioners’ documents for preservation and ease of reference.

Ponnle added that the ministry recently launched a web portal for prospective retirees and retired officers to interact seamlessly with the commission on the management of their entitlements and emerged as the most compliant state in the dispensation on several occasions. She also explained how the entire public service witnessed impressive capacity development despite the restrictions on physically gathering following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year. Giving a breakdown on the various training programmes, Ponnle said that 73 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government directly benefited from the training initiatives which were over 30 generics and 17 jobs specific.

