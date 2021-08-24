Business

Lagos pays N2bn insurance premium

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it had paid N2billion to cater for the insurance assets of the state civil servants in the last eight months.

 

The Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, who disclosed this, said the premium payment covered life and non-life insurance schemes for about 73,000 public servants. Briefing journalists on the maiden edition of ‘Lagos State Civil Service Insurance Week’ at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Olowo said the event was in partnership with over 120 insurance brokers, who will cater to Lagos public servants and residents of the state.

 

He said: “In Lagos we have over 73,000 employees in our database from the ministries, and all these employees are covered under life insurance. “I can affirm to you that this year alone, we have paid over N2 billion in insurance premiums to cover life and non-life and that speaks to the importance of insurance to us in Lagos.

 

“The state wants to re-envision the insurance and enable it to be culturally acceptable by everyone.

 

“We have also seen the benefits of engaging in insurance activities during Covid and civil unrest where Lagos was the epicenter, where government property assets were destroyed and in some cases injuries to our staff and associates.”

The commissioner explained that Lagos State Insurance Week was conceptualised to underscore the importance of insurance,educate the populace about government’s huge commitment in insuring its workforce from the beginning of their career in the civil service till their retirement and event in death. He said:

 

“This gesture from the Lagos State Government is in line with the present administration’s commitment in ensuring adequate care for its workforce while serving and after retirement.

 

“Lagos State Government over the years has continued to insure its staff with regular payments of premiums to cater for them during service and also payment of the death benefits by the insurance companies to deceased’s beneficiaries.

 

“Insurance is compulsory in Lagos State for life and non-life insurance assets because it is one of the ways that we manage risk in Lagos State and it is not an issue of optionality for anyone, particularly the state civil servants.”

 

The commissioner stressed that the state government had enjoyed the real essence and value proposition of insurance in the last few years and would further its commitment to ensuring that insurance activities is more strengthen in the state.

