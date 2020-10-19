Business

Lagos pays over N1bn accrued pension rights to 219 retirees

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has again fulfilled his promise with the payment of Accrued Pension Rights of N1.003 billion to another set of 219 retirees for the month of September. A statement by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) Mrs. Maria Adetokunbo Eko, noted that the Director- General of the commission, Babalola Obilana disclosed this at the recently concluded 79th Batch Retirement Bond Presentation Ceremony. He advised the retirees to understand the available pension programme options which is the programmed withdrawal and life annuity for their pension entitlements.

He urged the retirees to be prudent in spending and informed them that the commission had resumed attending to retirees’ complaints and enquiries between 10am and 1pm daily. The director general thanked the governor for his commitment to the monthly payment to retirees despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant effects on the resources of the State. According to Obilana, the gesture from the Governor, is evidence of the present administration’s commitment to the prompt payment of pensioners’ entitlements as promised and an assurance of continuous improvement in the delivery of divi

dends of democracy in the state. One of the Retirees who is also a former Permanent Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, appreciated the administration of Mr Governor on behalf of other retirees. She also commended the Management and Staff of LASPEC for their pro-activeness and efficiency in the delivery of their duties.

