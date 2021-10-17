Lagos PDP accuses APC of attacking its State Congress 

Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) sponsored gunmen to attack its State Congress on Saturday. The party said that the ruling party in the state is behind the aborted exercise.

The party in statement by its outgoing spokesman, Taofik Gani said unlike the Lagos APC, the PDP was having a unity congress with all interests converged at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) before it was attacked.

“The chairman of the National Electoral Committee had started giving out ballot papers to the delegates to start voting when suddenly gunshots were heard at different angles. The delegates were orderly until after the gunshots which forced people to leave the venue.

“We do not believe these gunshots came from PDP members. The shooters can only be our political opponents. We charge the police to fish out these persons,” it said.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Election Committee has gone ahead to declare the Congress as aborted and a new date to be announced.

New Telegraph recalls that Lagos PDP had abandoned its congress on Saturday following gunshots at the venue by gunmen.

Like this: Like Loading...