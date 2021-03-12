Lagos PDP adopts Arapaja as S’West chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has adopted Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as the next chairman of the party in South-West. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during the endorsement, Secretary of the party in the state, Muiz Dosumu, said Arapaja has the capacity to lead the party in the zone. Dosumu promised that the party will deliver its delegates to the forth coming zonal congress to Arapaja. He noted that the choice of the former deputy governor of Oyo State would bring the desired peace to the party. However, Arapaja said Lagos was very strategic and important for PDP.

He said his objective for seeking to represent the zone at the national was to restructure the party to win not just Lagos but all the states in the region, saying it was time to win Lagos and take power back to the people. He expressed his readiness to work with party executives in Lagos in order to win the state in 2023, saying that Lagosians and indeed Nigerians were eagerly waiting to vote for the party.

“Lagos is very strategic and important to us as a result, it is time to win Lagos. PDP under me southwest will win all the states in the zone. I remembered in 1999 and 2003, PDP was in control of five states in the region and this is an opportunity for us to unite again and win the zone for the people,” he said.

But Arapaja warned the state chapter of the party to put its house in order to enable him actualizes desired results. He advised that it is time for Lagos PDP to be serious in restructuring the party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

