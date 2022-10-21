Metro & Crime

Lagos PDP alerts Police Commissioner over alleged plans to disrupt its campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the Commissioner of Police in the state over plans by some hoodlums to disrupt its campaign in Alimosho Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, the party said it is not responsible for removal of posters and banners of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.

It said: “Our attention has been drawn to the defacing of APC posters and banners in Alimosho area where our party candidates are currently touring the electoral wards to meet with members of our party and various groups of the community including the market men and women.

“We would like to categorically say that this act is a sponsored activity to deter our candidates from concluding our planned ward tour and visitation to Alimosho as we continue the tour today (Friday).

“Our party has informed  the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and we are sure the Area Commander in the area is already aware. We have also involved other security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS) and we are sure that they will respond to any planned security breach especially against our campaign train.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

75 terrorists killed in 17 encounters – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In June, troops on clearance operations in the North- East theatre had 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that 75 of the nonstate actors (NSAs) were […]
Metro & Crime

Dad seeks justice, as police arrest his sons’ killers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A distraught parent, Mr. Chima Osuagwu, has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State not to allow the killers of his two children to escape justice. The police yesterday confirmed the arrest of a man, Chukwubuka Nnaman, in connection with the killing of Osuagwu’s two sons, Bright and Victory Osuagwu, on Good Friday. Osuagwu, […]
Metro & Crime

IPOB vows to confront enforcers of Monday stay-at-home

Posted on Author Reporter

  Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia After several warnings and calls to end the Monday stay-at-home without success the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to tackle the enforcers of the order directly. The group said in a statement issued Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful that: “We realise that some unscrupulous politicians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica