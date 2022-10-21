Lagos PDP alerts Police Commissioner over alleged plans to disrupt its campaign

Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the Commissioner of Police in the state over plans by some hoodlums to disrupt its campaign in Alimosho Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, the party said it is not responsible for removal of posters and banners of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.

It said: “Our attention has been drawn to the defacing of APC posters and banners in Alimosho area where our party candidates are currently touring the electoral wards to meet with members of our party and various groups of the community including the market men and women.

“We would like to categorically say that this act is a sponsored activity to deter our candidates from concluding our planned ward tour and visitation to Alimosho as we continue the tour today (Friday).

“Our party has informed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and we are sure the Area Commander in the area is already aware. We have also involved other security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS) and we are sure that they will respond to any planned security breach especially against our campaign train.”

