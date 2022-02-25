Lagos PDP: Bode George to produce chair as party adopts consensus

A one-time Deputy National Chairman of thePeoples DemocraticParty( PDP), Chief Olabode George, and other leaders of the party in Lagos State have agreed that Lagos PDP will reach a consensus on those to be elected to the executive body. The resolution came after months of the postponement of the state congress from its initial September 2021 scheduled date. NewTelegraph learntthat theleadersalso agreedto cede thechairmanship toGeorge’s group ahead of the congress. Itwasalsolearntthatleaders such as Dr Remi Akintoye, Mrs Aduke Maina, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu and Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor would share secretary, woman leader, youth leader and publicity secretary positions.

Confirming the development, a source within the party said the final harmonization process is already on course, adding that the congress would likely take place on Sunday. He said: “We are still on the harmonization table and the Big Five leaders of the party in Lagos are working together with the caretaker committee and other stakeholders in the party so that we can quickly conduct and put the congress behind us. “I can tell you that Governor Seyi Makinde (of Oyo State), who is the leader of this party in the South-West, has been so influential in the peace process. Nobody is bigger than the party.

The party is one entity and it is an authority and so the managers are the authority and they represent the party. Whatever they say is the final. “Governor Makinde met with the Big Five leaders and it was decided on who takes the office of the chairman, who takes the office of the secretary, who takes the office of the woman leader, who takes the office of the youth leader and who takes the publicity secretary.

So, everything has been decided by the Governor and our leaders. It is the other offices that we are going to micro-zone into the senatorial districts on the consensus basis.” Lagos PDP has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis since 2019 when its former chairman, Moshood Salvador, and his loyalists defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...