News Top Stories

Lagos PDP: Bode George to produce chair as party adopts consensus

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comments Off on Lagos PDP: Bode George to produce chair as party adopts consensus

A one-time Deputy National Chairman of thePeoples DemocraticParty( PDP), Chief Olabode George, and other leaders of the party in Lagos State have agreed that Lagos PDP will reach a consensus on those to be elected to the executive body. The resolution came after months of the postponement of the state congress from its initial September 2021 scheduled date. NewTelegraph learntthat theleadersalso agreedto cede thechairmanship toGeorge’s group ahead of the congress. Itwasalsolearntthatleaders such as Dr Remi Akintoye, Mrs Aduke Maina, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu and Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor would share secretary, woman leader, youth leader and publicity secretary positions.

Confirming the development, a source within the party said the final harmonization process is already on course, adding that the congress would likely take place on Sunday. He said: “We are still on the harmonization table and the Big Five leaders of the party in Lagos are working together with the caretaker committee and other stakeholders in the party so that we can quickly conduct and put the congress behind us. “I can tell you that Governor Seyi Makinde (of Oyo State), who is the leader of this party in the South-West, has been so influential in the peace process. Nobody is bigger than the party.

The party is one entity and it is an authority and so the managers are the authority and they represent the party. Whatever they say is the final. “Governor Makinde met with the Big Five leaders and it was decided on who takes the office of the chairman, who takes the office of the secretary, who takes the office of the woman leader, who takes the office of the youth leader and who takes the publicity secretary.

So, everything has been decided by the Governor and our leaders. It is the other offices that we are going to micro-zone into the senatorial districts on the consensus basis.” Lagos PDP has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis since 2019 when its former chairman, Moshood Salvador, and his loyalists defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP’ll win 2023 presidency – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu has expressed confidence that the party will win next year’s presidential election. Ayu, who spoke when he received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, assured that the party would turn the country around when it forms the next Federal Government. He disclosed […]
News

FEC approves 15 new roads, bridges projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved fifteen new roads and bridges projects for execution at various costs across the country. Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told journalists that the Minister of Works […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: I’m pained, tragedies uncalled for –Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari is pained by the loss of lives which followed the protests by the youth demanding the scrap of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and an end to police brutality in the country.   The President, who recognised the constitutional rights of the people to peaceful protests, in an address to the nation […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica