Lagos PDP chair, Adegbola Dominic dies of COVID-19 complications

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has announced the death of its Chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic. The party said the chairman died as a result of COVID-19 complications. The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, said the death was a great loss to PDP family in the state. Dominic was a medical practitioner and an exceptional politician, who deployed much of his hard-earned resources into philanthropy. He was the medical director of Santa Maria Hospital and a grassroots politician from his days in the Action Group. Gani described his death as martyrdom as he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, the pauperised and the underprivileged. “He stood for the development of Lagos and he sure regrets that this Lagos is not as he wished. He will be forever remembered in Lagos politics. “We condole with his family. All PDP flags in the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to pray for him.” Dominic died less than one month after the main opposition party in Lagos State lost its Secretary, Prince Muiz Dosunmu Shodipe. Shodipe also died of COVID-19 related complications.

