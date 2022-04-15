News

Lagos PDP Chair, Aivoji mourns Wabara’s wife

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Philip Olabode Aivoji, has condoled with the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, over the death of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara. Aivoji, in his condolence message on Wednesday in Lagos, expressed shock over the death and described the deceased as a pious woman who would be remembered for her steadfastness, perseverance and humility. The former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism prayed for eternal rest for the deceased, stressing that the late Mrs Wabara would be missed by family, friends and associates. He urged Wabara to take solace in the fact that his late wife was committed to the service of God and mankind. Aivoji said: “I received with shock the news of the passing of the wife of Chief Wabara. She was a kind – hearted woman who played noble roles in the advancement of the cause of the people by complementing her husband’s humanitarian gestures. “May her soul rest in perfect peace and I prayed to God to give the Wabara family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

 

Our Reporters

