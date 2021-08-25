Metro & Crime

Lagos PDP Chairman, Adegbola Dominic, is dead

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has announced the death of its Chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic. The party said the chairman died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani said the death is a great loss to the PDP family in the state.
Dr Dominic was a medical practitioner and an exceptional politician, who deployed much of his hard-earned resources into philanthropies. He was the medical director of Santa Maria Hospital and a grassroots politician from his days in Action Group.

