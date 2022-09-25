News

Lagos PDP Chairman condoles Atiku over aide’s demise

Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, Honourable Philip Olabode Aivoji, has on behalf of the Executive Council and the entire members of the party in the state commiserate with the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on the demise of his Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Nyako.

 

Aivoji, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos yesterday, described Nyako’s death as very painful to the entire PDP family. He particularly expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Nyako family in Adamawa State for the great loss.

 

The Lagos State PDP helmsman noted that Nigerians will miss Nyako, who served both the party and his principal, Alhaji Atiku, with absolute loyalty and total commitment.

He said: “The demise of such an enterprising, hardworking and ebullient party man, who exhibited selfless sacrifice, total dedication and rare integrity in both public and private life, is particularly touching. We are proud of his services to the party and the country at large”.

 

Aivoji prayed that the Almighty comforts the entire PDP family, his boss, Alhaji Atiku, his family members, friends and associates, as well as give them the strength to overcome this great and irreparable loss

 

