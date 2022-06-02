News

Lagos PDP congratulates Atiku on his emergence

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the APC candidate for the 2023 presidential election. They said the election will be a landslide victory for the party, with Atiku as its presidential candidate. The Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said: “It’s not just taking power for the sake of it, but with the sole purpose of rescuing Nigerians and putting the country back on the part of welfarebased governance that puts the people first. “We congratulate Atiku and state categorically that there’s been no better time to have him as our President than now.

He’s the best combination of a true democrat and administrator. “He has also been in government. So this is about service, unlike those that have grabbed power for over seven years with no plan or path. “We have a philosophy that puts the people first and the agenda to execute peoplebased policies. Once again, congratulations, Turaki Adamawa. You’re ready. The party is ready and Nigerians are ready.”

 

Our Reporters

