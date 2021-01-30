News

Lagos PDP c’ttee wants Doherty removed as chairman

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Working Committee of the party to remove Eng. Deji Doherty as the State Chairman of the party. The Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Prince Muiz Dosunmu, who addressed journalists at the state Secretariat of the party on Adekunle Fajuyi Street, Ikeja, on Wednesday, said that Doherty has contravened the constitution of the party.

Dosunmu said the state working committee of the party resolved at a recent meeting to call for the removal of Doherty as the state party Chairman as he has contravened some sections of the constitution of the party. He was accused of engaging in series of anti-party activities, and “hobnobbing with the opposition party regularly and jettison all strategies aimed at winning the just-concluded Lagos East Senatorial by-election,” adding that Doherty had deliberately deserted the operational activities at the official and constitutionally recognised party secretariat.

He stressed that Doherty has been very defiant to party rules and regulations, which he said bothered on proper conduct expected of an officer entrusted with a sensitive office by creating a faction for himself among the state Working Committee and Non-Working Committee. “He was a principal agent of destabilisation and disunity among stakeholders and party faithful in the justconcluded East Senatorial District by-elections in both the House of Assembly and the Senatorial Elections. “He continues to propagate this obnoxious group interest as the party’s position in the state.

This has become a huge embarrassment to stakeholders in the party, particularly his deliberate act to undermine the image of the party in the media whereas he makes pronouncements never discussed at any party forum to soothe his ego,” he said.

