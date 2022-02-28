Lagos PDP elects Aivoji as new State Chairman

Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in the state, Philip Aivoji, as the new chairman of the party in the state.

Aivoji was elected chairman in a keenly contested state congress held on Sunday, February 27 in Lagos. He polled 839 votes to defeat his closest contender, Amos Fawole, who scored 816 votes.

Announcing the results on Monday, the Chairman, Electoral Committee for the Lagos State Congress of PDP and the Governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, said the committee was fair and transparent in the conduct of the congress.

He said: “After the transparent and open electoral process of the Lagos State PDP State Congress, I hereby announce the following results. In the chairmanship contest, we had six candidates.

“As Chairman of this committee, I hereby declare, Aivoji Philip Olabode as the Chairman-Elect of the Lagos State chapter of the Lagos PDP.”

Diri said Adetokunbo Pearse scored zero votes; King Okuneye got 56 votes; Niyi Adams polled 29 votes, while Abiodun Adebiyi scored zero votes.

Other members of the newly elected state executive include Benedict Tai (Deputy Chairman); Soji Orioye (Secretary); Idowu Akinsanya (Women Leader), among others.

