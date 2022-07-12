Politics

Lagos PDP: Funke Akindele confirms deputy guber ticket

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says: ‘Time to rescue Lagos’

Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has named Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The actress confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday.

With this position, she had become the running mate of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called ‘Jandor’.

In the video she posted on Tuesday, she revealed her reasons for becoming a running mate.

She said: “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”

Meanwhile, when she said her name at the end of the video, the Ikorodu-born indigene of Lagos did not include her estranged husband’s name, Bello.

This comes two weeks after her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as ‘JJC Skillz’, announced that they have gone their separate ways.

Bello, who confirmed the separation in an Instagram post on July 1, said things had not been going well between him and the actress in the last two years, adding that all efforts expended on reconciling their differences had proved abortive.

The actress, however, has remained silent on her separation from her husband as she is yet to address Bello’s claims.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Saving LGs

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Most Nigerians have over time craved for change in the local government system as presently constituted in order to bring it to conform with present day realities as well as to make the councils live up to expectations of the people who have continued to yearn for development at the grassroots. The need for this […]
Politics

Agwana: APC-led government has failed Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Solomon Agwana is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks on the state of the nation; governance in Bayelsa State and the forthcoming 2023 general election, among other issues   The PDP has dominated politics and governance in Bayelsa State since Nigeria’s return […]
Politics

Why APC lawmakers voted against e-transmission of election results –House of Reps Member, Kolawole Taiwo

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

‘Igboho committed treason by agitating for Yoruba nation’   Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo who represents Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in Lagos State in the House of Representatives, scores President Muhammadu Buhari high, saying that he has performed better than the previous governments in key areas. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in this interview on many other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica