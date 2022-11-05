Politics

Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Jandor, seeks end to driver union’s strike action

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

As the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) appears to be hell bent on continuing its strike action, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran is seeking an end to the action. Adediran aka Jandor, who has vowed to take over the governance of the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after the 2023 general elections, had taken the state government to task over the activities of the transport union in the state. Speaking through his Head, Media & Communications JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization, Mr. Gbenga Ogunleye in a statement, Adediran urged members of JDWAN to consider sheathing their swords and resuming work in the interest of the suffering commuters across the State.

Recall that the members of the professional drivers union commenced a seven day strike on Monday over reported cases of extortion by the Lagos State Parks and Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya known as MC Oluomo. JANDOR remarked that commuters in Lagos “have experienced untold hardship since the strike action commenced on Monday. “Aside from the huge crowd that was stranded at various bus stops across the state owing to the paucity of commercial buses plying the routes, the hiked fare of transport by over 100% has made life unbearable for the people.”

He stated that while some commuters are struggling to cope by paying the high fares to connect to their destinations, many others took to trekking long distances while the lingering fuel scarcity is worsening the situation. Dr. Adediran enjoined the leadership of the union to “kindly consider the pain of the people and resume work. He said that the plight over their extortion by the MC Oluomo goons supported by the ruling APC is known by all Lagosians and the days are numbered.” He however assured them that he would “curb the excesses of transport unions and motor park touts if elected governor in 2023. He promised to ensure that his breath of fresh air agenda will see to using the revenue collected in Lagos is used for the development of the state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

June 12: Abiola’s Epetedo declaration centre lies in ruins

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE reports

It is a famous site where the late Chief MKO Abiola proclaimed himself the president of Nigeria, following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. That was on June 11 1994, a day to the one year anniversary of the election. He was arrested and detained for four years until he died in […]
Politics

No military solution to banditry because it’s a social problem – Yusuf

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Prof. Usman Yusuf is a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the role played by President Olusegun Obasanjo and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi in the recent release of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization kidnapped by bandits and rising insecurity […]
Politics

2023: Hurdles Atiku must scale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Will Atiku jettison presidential ambition?   Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has never hidden his ambition to lead Nigeria and has made unsuccessful attempts in the past. He is yet to officially declare for the 2023 presidential election but his ambition has put him on the spot, with many insisting that it was time he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica