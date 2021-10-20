Lagos PDP: Group denies Bode George’s involvement in disrupted congress

An interest group in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos PDP Democrats, has said the former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, was never involved in the events that led to the disruption of last weekend’s state congress of the party.

This is as the group threatened to sue Dr Tokunbo Pearse, one of the state chairmanship aspirants, over attributing the botched state congress to George.

The opposition party’s congress to elect a new executive of Lagos State chapter was disrupted at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, venue of the congress following gunshots from some thugs who are not members of Chief George’s group.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Olatunde Johnson gave Pearse 14-day ultimatum to withdraw his statement and apologize to Chief George.

He said: “On behalf of Lagos State PDP Democrats, we hereby called on Pearse to withdraw his statement and apologize to Chief George within 14 days otherwise he will be sued for defamation of character.

“Chief George has been a unifying leader and a proud Stakeholder in the PDP for the past 21 years. He has always preached for peace and harmony in the party. He has vowed to continue to encourage unity without rancour at all levels of our party. He will never condone violence or any form of unconstitutional procedure. Character assassination and reckless defamation of character are destructive and unnecessary.

“We should build rather than destroy. It is on record that the person that fired the gunshot that led to the disruption of the Congress has been apprehended by the police and he is currently at Panti.”

Pearse had accused George of disrupting the congress after approaching Senator Abiodun Olujimi, who was at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) ground distributing the ballot papers to delegates.

