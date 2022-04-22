Lagos PDP guber: Jandor backs consensus option, gets endorsement

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship aspirant, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), has said he will support moves to consider a consensus option to pick a candidate for the party. He said this yesterday in Lagos while playing host to a group within the main opposition party, Reset Lagos PDP, headed by Dr Tokunbo Pearse, who came to his Ikeja office to endorse him as the party’s candidate for the election.

Jandor, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the PDP in January, also predicted an implosion within the ruling party before the general election. On his position on a consensus candidate, he said the option is consti- tutional, provided the conditions are satisfied, adding, “For me, if we can all sit together, arrange and put our best foot forward in the name of consensus, I will appreciate it.” According to him, he is in the PDP to win the governorship race, just as he ruled out the possibility of returning to the APC.

