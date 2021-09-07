Politics

Lagos PDP: I’ll not seek re-election as Chairman – Doherty

Ahead of the state congress in Lagos State, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Engineer Deji Doherty has said that he will not seek re-election for a second term of office.

Doherty in a statement said he remains a member of the party but will not run for a second term.

“My experience as chairman over the years has been eventful and has taught me more about life, especially as it relates to my relationship with God.

“I am staying out of the race as a sacrifice I have to make in order to create the emergence of a new team of administrators; those I believe should ultimately bring a semblance of peace and unity to the party,” he said.

Doherty decried numerous crisis periods within the party as well as the sudden death of important members of the party. He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives at different points, particularly to different illnesses, and especially to COVID-19 virus.

He said his political career had been fulfilling in the only party he had ever been a member of. He was once the Southwest Zonal Financial Secretary, the Organising Secretary and later Acting Vice-Chairman of the Southwest zone, before becoming the chairman in November 2019.

Doherty expressed appreciation to all loyal executive members, the Local Government Chairmen’s Forum and various leaders and party members at the respective levels of the party structure for their support. He commended all members for tolerance and patience exhibited during his tenure.

