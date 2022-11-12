Lagos PDP inaugurates 119-member Presidential Campaign Council

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, headed by the former state chairman of the party, Engineer Adedeji Doherty. Speaking at the inauguration, Doherty said the time for the party to return to power at the federal level and also take over power in Lagos State has come.

He said the nation is now at the threshold of another era of epochal journey to a very challenging election season. He said; “The threshold on which we as members of the great Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State are gathered here now, as I will like to view it, is a stark reminder to us all that our party has for the past seven and a half years been kept out of government at the centre, and we need to work very hard in conjunction with other PDP state chapters to return our party to power at the federal level, for the good of our country and the Nigerian people.

Doherty stressed that the party is very much aware of the acrimonious political environment currently being promoted by the ruling APC in the state. He, however, said that any such crude approach will not work for them this time around. According to him, the PDP would methodically address their shenanigans as it ignores their gang of violent supporters and focus on campaigning to the electorate.

