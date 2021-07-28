Metro & Crime

Lagos PDP loses state secretary, Muiz Dosunmu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has announced the death of its state secretary, Prince Muiz Dosunmu Shodipe.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 28 by the party’s publicity secretary, Taofik Gani. The party described the loss the politician to the cold hands of death as one death too much for them to bear.

The party fears that the death of the dogged secretary at this time is a big blow which may slow the reengineering of the party in the state. It, however, prayed for the soul of the departed.

The Lagos PDP also prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the monumental loss. It directed all her flags across the state to be flown at half mast and special prayers for the departed.

