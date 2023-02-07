Lagos PDP mourns death of Funke Akindele’s mother

Metro & Crime

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sympathised with the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Funke Akindele over the death of her mother, Dr. R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele.

The party in a statement signed by it publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, described the death as a lost to the state.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy heart and total submission to the will of the Almighty God that the leadership and members of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commiserate with the Family of Akindele on the death of their mother Dr. R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele, the mother of Barr. Olufunke Akindele, the Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of our party in the coming 2023 election.

“Dr. Adebanjo-Akindele was an epitome of motherhood, a respected medical doctor and an astute disciplinarian with great positive influence on her children, relatives and the society at large.

“She has lived an exemplary life as the mother of the one most popular and successful actress and politician in our time and so in death we should celebrate her life.

“We are sure her legacy and her works will continue to keep her alive in the mind of those that are her relations and those she had affect positively.

“On behalf of the leadership of our party, the gubernatorial candidate of our party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the party executives and the entire members of PDP in the state, we express our deepest heartfelt condolence to our deputy gubernatorial candidate and the entire members of Akindele family.”

 

Reporter

