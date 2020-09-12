News

Lagos PDP, others back Olafeso for S’West PDP chair

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

It was a gale of endorsement yesterday for the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, as he declared his aspiration for re-election ahead of the forthcoming zonal congress of the party.

Disclosing their stance ahead of the congress, delegates of the Lagos State chapter led by their chairman, Mr. Deji Doherty, unanimously endorsed Olafeso for chairman and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as zonal secretary of the party. Speaking when the duo paid a courtesy visit to the state to solicit votes from the party’s delegates, Doherty said 90 per cent of delegates to the congress from Lagos state will vote for Olafeso and his team, stressing that the decision was widely taken based on the track record of the leaders. The party chairman maintained that PDP had always followed democratic norms, pointing out that as delegates to the congress, only Olafeso and his team sought their support and considering their contributions in their first two years in office where they liberated Lagos from what he called slavery, they deserved the endorsement.

He said: “Olafeso and his team helped to unite the party in the region that is why you can see 90 per cent of the delegates seated here. “We had successful primary elections on Saturday for Lagos East senatorial zone and Kosofe constituency 2 bye-elections, which were rancour free. These are some of our achievements in seven months.” Doherty, while regretting that the Lagos State chapter had been relegated to the background in the area of representation at regional and national levels, placed demands on the aspirants.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo INEC fire: We won’t postpone guber poll –REC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…as PDP cries sabotage •Inferno shocking, unfortunate, says Akeredolu The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday insisted that the October 10, Ondo State governorship election would go ahead as scheduled, following the fire incident, which engulfed the ICT unit of the state’s headquarters of the electoral body. About 5,141 card reader machines, among other sensitive […]
News

Insecurity: Special Forces arrive Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Special Forces promised by the defence headquarters to fight insecurity in the southern parts of Kaduna State yesterday arrived in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the security operatives would be deployed in other parts of the area where armed bandits had been killing, maiming and sacking communities. […]
News

FG tackles housing deficit in South-West with 868 units

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The federal government yesterday said that it had embarked on the construction of 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, in Oyo State. Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, disclosed this when he led the management of the FHA on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde. According to Ashafa, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: