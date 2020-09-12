Lagos PDP, others back Olafeso for S’West PDP chair

It was a gale of endorsement yesterday for the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, as he declared his aspiration for re-election ahead of the forthcoming zonal congress of the party.

Disclosing their stance ahead of the congress, delegates of the Lagos State chapter led by their chairman, Mr. Deji Doherty, unanimously endorsed Olafeso for chairman and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as zonal secretary of the party. Speaking when the duo paid a courtesy visit to the state to solicit votes from the party’s delegates, Doherty said 90 per cent of delegates to the congress from Lagos state will vote for Olafeso and his team, stressing that the decision was widely taken based on the track record of the leaders. The party chairman maintained that PDP had always followed democratic norms, pointing out that as delegates to the congress, only Olafeso and his team sought their support and considering their contributions in their first two years in office where they liberated Lagos from what he called slavery, they deserved the endorsement.

He said: “Olafeso and his team helped to unite the party in the region that is why you can see 90 per cent of the delegates seated here. “We had successful primary elections on Saturday for Lagos East senatorial zone and Kosofe constituency 2 bye-elections, which were rancour free. These are some of our achievements in seven months.” Doherty, while regretting that the Lagos State chapter had been relegated to the background in the area of representation at regional and national levels, placed demands on the aspirants.

