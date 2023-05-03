Lagos PDP: Party chieftains return to the trenches

Before the conduct of the general election, there were signs that all was not well with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State with many key stakeholders openly playing anti-party activities. While others rejected the governorship candidate of the party in the state, AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, some even went to the extent of advising their supporters not to vote for him.

With the obvious infighting and crisis, many political watchers of the state believed that the party would implode if it fails to record any meaningful success in the election.

True to their words, the party failed woefully, winning only one House of Representatives seat in the state. The party came third in the presidential and governorship elections and failed to win any single seat in the state House of Assembly.

The outcome of the election shows that PDP is still far from actualising its desire of winning Lagos State. It is on record that since 1999, the party has failed at every general election to win the governorship seat in the state even when the party was in control of the federal government. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win the state for the party in the 2003 and 2007 general elections despite winning every other state in the South-West region. But in 2011, through the popularity of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the party managed to win the presidential election in the state. But like his predecessor, Jonathan lost the governor- ship election to the Action Congress Nigeria, ACN.

Likewise, in 2015, the former president also failed to win Lagos for the PDP both in the presidential and governorship elections. However, the party managed to win some seats at the state House of Assembly. But the party’s fortune has continued to dwindle as a result of unending internal leadership tussle leading to the defection of some of its chieftains to the All Progressives Congress (APC). For instance, before the 2019 general elections, Moshood Salvador, former state chairman and his loyalists in the state defected to APC.

Following the conduct of the 2023 general election, some members of the State Working Committee (SWC), suspended the state chairman of the party, Philip Aivoji, and his deputy, Tai Benedict, for anti-party activities. It also appointed the Vice Chairman of Lagos West Senatorial District, Sunday Olaifa, to assume the office of the chairman pending the outcome of the court case in an acting capacity.

The SWC, therefore, constituted a disciplinary committee of a seven-man panel in accordance with section 57, sub- section 1 and 2 of the party constitution.

The committee members include Isiaka Shodiya, Princess M.A Coker, Kayode Ariwayo, Femi Oluokun, Segun Oriyomi and Esther Edesiri Egbi, with Abayomi Kuye as its chairman. “The post-election disciplinary committee is expected to report back to the State Working Committee one week from today.

The embattled chairman and his deputy were part of the 11 remaining members and since they can’t adjudicate in their own case, only nine members were left to take decisions, and five members named above attended today’s meeting and ratified the above as stated. Please note that the action taken by the State Working Committee was done in accordance with the PDP constitution and to rebuild and reposition PDP in Lagos State,” the SWC said in a statement. Since the announcement of the chairman’s jected the move, describing it as unlawful and unconstitutional. Some members of the party under the umbrella of the State Executive Committee (SEC) said the State Working Committee has no right to sus- pend the chairman and his deputy. The group said the suspension is the highest level of political rascality ever witnessed in the history of the Lagos State chapter of the party. The group in a communiqué jointly signed by 27 of the 39-mem- ber State Executive Committee of the party considered the action of the disgruntled five-man member of the State Working Committee as usurping the constitutional respon- sibilities of the majority of the SWC and the 39 members of the State Executive Committee of the party by suspending the state chairman and his deputy as a nullity and an unprecedented level of impunity as they lacked the constitutional power and the required number to execute such dastardly act.

The communiqué further added that the State Working Committee and indeed the State Executive Com- mittee had no constitutional power to take any disciplinary action against the state chairman or to ratify the suspension or disciplinary action against the said state officer of the party as such power resides with the National Executive Committee of the Party (NEC) in accordance with section 57 sub-section 7 of the constitution of the party (2017 as amended). #

“Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive at any level except the National Executive Committee ( NEC) shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate to or concern a member of the NEC, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly”, the communiqué quoted section 57, sub-section 7 of the party’s constitution.

According to the party’s state secretary competent jurisdiction and a Federal High Court in Lagos State, stressing that their actions amount to contempt of court and soon or later they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Orioye further explained that the actors were aware of a subsisting or pending order of a Lagos High Court that parties in the case should maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive matter before the court and any act which, therefore, controverts this pending order was an affront on the law and order with the propensity of snow-balling into anarchy.

On the establishment and composition of a disciplinary committee by the five members of the State Working Committee, the group noted that in line with section 57, sub-section 2 of the party’s constitution, the constitutional power to constitute a disciplinary committee resides within the confines of the majority members of the State Working Committee and to be ratified by the State Executive Committee of the party and not an illegal kangaroo committee unknown to the law. While condemning the misguided actions of the five members of the party’s SWC as an aberration to the peaceful management of the party and an affront to the party’s constitution, the group appealed to the national headquarters of the party to take cognisance of the illegalities perpetrated by the five members as both the Directorate of the State Security ( DSS) and the police had been adequately encouraged to investigate further infractions and constitutional breaches by the minority five members.

Meanwhile, the group also reiterated its earlier vote of confidence passed on the state chairman at its State Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, April 6, urged all concerned members of the party to remain calm as necessary constitutional processes were already being taken to address the illegalities and infractions perpetrated by the dissident SWC members. Following the rejection of the suspension by some members of the party, the State Executive Committee insisted that their action was based on the premise that the party needs to put its house in order and this cannot be done under Aivoji as chairman. It maintained that there is a court case against Aivoji and his deputy over anti-party activities during the general election. “Prior to the last general election in the country, it was discovered that Aivoji was involved in anti-party activities to the extent that a press statement was issued on his behalf by his special adviser on media, Mr Seyi Sodipo, with the title; ‘Lagos PDP, Labour Party form alliance against APC.’ “In the statement, Aivoji alleged that the La- gos State PDP went into alliance with the Labour Party and said that the two parties agreed to work collaboratively towards electing the Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes -Vivour as the state governor while the parties would support one another in its areas of strength in the House of Assembly elections.

“However, this was never a true position of the members of the party. There was never a time the party agreed to shift support from its governorship candidate in the election, Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran.

The decision was just that of Aivoji and his co-travellers, who took the action for yet-to-be-known reasons. Their press statement to this effect was issued on Friday, March 17, 2023, a day before the governorship election in the country. “In addition, Aivoji sent text messages to several members of the party, urging them to vote for the candidate of the Labour Party in the election. This is not only appalling it is unbecoming of a man, who occupied the position of the chair- man of the major opposition party in a state like Lagos. While we are not reaching any conclusion yet, it was the decision of the working committee of the state chapter of the party that Aivoji and Babatunde Tai should step aside until the court case is decided and for the party to properly in- vestigate the anti-party allegations made against them.

May we reiterate that it is our desire to have a party that is formidable, united and well-positioned to provide good leadership for the people of the cosmopolitan state in the nearest future.” However, Lagos State House of Assembly candidates of the party in the 2023 general election have thrown their weight behind the suspension of the chairman and his deputy.

The candidates in a statement signed by all the 40 candidates of the party in the 20 Local Government areas of the state, said, “We members of the LAHA 2023 PDP candidates fully support the action of the Lagos State Central Working committee on the ratification of the suspensions and hope that the decision would also be placed on other party members who had betrayed the party by supporting other parties’ candidates at the detriment of the party’s candidates and chances at the just concluded elections. “We also wish that those that had hidden part of the money meant for the State House of Assembly election are made to face the full wrath of the law and pay back what has been denied the candidates.

We also wish there is total house cleaning to remove in totality those involved in anti-party activities and replace all wards leaders involved in this project.” With PDP finding it difficult to resolve its internal crisis in Lagos, Labour Party seems to be the alternative to some residents of the state yearning for a change. And given the feat achieved by Labour Party at the polls, it is yet to be seen how PDP would fix its problems and reposition itself as the main opposition party in Lagos State.