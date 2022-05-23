News

Lagos PDP rejects delegates list, seeks outright cancellation of primaries

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has rejected the ad-hoc  delegate list brought by the party’selectoralcommitteefor theconductof theStateHouse of Assembly and House of Representative elections scheduled to hold on May 22.

 

The party, however, called for its outright cancellation. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the state chairman of PDP, Philip Philip Aivoji, flanked by five of the six gubernatorial aspirants in the state and other party stakeholders, said they were shocked to see that the list brought to the state by the electoral committee did not reflect the authentic elected ad-hocdelegatesasconducted by the organs of the party at wardlevelsandsupervisedby officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Olisa Metuh Writes PDP Committee on Zoning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Olisa Metuh, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the 2023 Presidential election zoning committee members of the PDP to allow all members the opportunity to contest without the moral burden of Zoning stressing that it is the only way for equity, fairness, good conscience and natural […]
News

NDDC: Court suspends Pondei, Ojougboh, Nunieh, others as board members

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, yesterday granted an order restraining Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Cairo Ojougboh, Dr. Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The order of the court was sequel to a suit marked ABJ/CS/617/2020, filed by a Civil Society Organisation, under […]
News

Osinbajo 2023: Support group sees hope, congratulates Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sequel to the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the highest office in the land, one of his major support bases has given hope of a new Nigeria while thanking the vice president for being courageous to step into the ring in the overall interest of Nigerians.   The S.M.A.R.T Women for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica