Lagos PDP rejects delegates list, seeks outright cancellation of primaries

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has rejected the ad-hoc delegate list brought by the party’selectoralcommitteefor theconductof theStateHouse of Assembly and House of Representative elections scheduled to hold on May 22.

The party, however, called for its outright cancellation. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the state chairman of PDP, Philip Philip Aivoji, flanked by five of the six gubernatorial aspirants in the state and other party stakeholders, said they were shocked to see that the list brought to the state by the electoral committee did not reflect the authentic elected ad-hocdelegatesasconducted by the organs of the party at wardlevelsandsupervisedby officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

