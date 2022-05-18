News

Lagos PDP relocates to new secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has relocated to its new secretariat.

 

The party has relocated its secretariat from Adekunle Fajuyi, GRA Ikeja, to Agege Motor Road, Old Abeokuta Road, near Zik Bus Stop. The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said the new secretariat is located at 132B, Agege Motor Road, Old Abeokuta Road, next to Total Filling Station, at Zik Bus Stop. Amode said the move to a new secretariat became necessary due to the need for a more spacious office.

The publicity secretary, therefore, urged that all correspondences should be directed to the new address and that henceforth, all party activities would take place at the new secretariat. New Telegraph had reported that the Lagos Magistrates’ Court had ejected the party from its secretariat over rent arrears. Following this, the owner of the property, the late Chief Duro Ogundiran, through his children, instituted an action against the Registered Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State and one other. After hearing the plaintiffs’ counsel, Prof. Babatunde Oni, Chief Magistrate Adelaja I. O., gave a judgement and an order to execute her verfor

 

