Lagos PDP seeks peaceful election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has called on all security agencies in the state to ensure that the forthcoming general election is free, fair and peaceful.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos today, the deputy director of volunteer and support groups of the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Chief Taiwo Kuye, said security agencies should not allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to scare voters on the election day.

Kuye said, “The management council and the support groups in Lagos implore security agencies in the state to go tooth and nail at all the black spots in the state as we are getting close to the elections.

“We have an intelligence report that the APC and their thugs have decided that the thugs would be distributed across the 20 local governments to scare voters from coming out to vote. We have put all security agencies on alert in order to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state during and after the election.”

Kuye also berated some high-profile members of the party campaigning for the opposition party, particularly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He said these elements are the same people that want to sit on the day-to-day running of the Atiku campaign in Lagos and at the same time play the game of their masters by supporting the Labour Party.

“We condemn in totality the act of disloyalty and anti-party activity in the party. Therefore, we urge the party members to desist from this act immediately or they will face the consequences of the disciplinary action without delay,” he said.

Accordingly, Kuye said volunteer support groups and the management council of Lagos PDP-PCC are in full support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his vice-presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and all the candidates of the party in the state.

He said, “The council is hereby stood very solidly behind our presidential candidate because of the issues in the party that some high profile members are working for the opposition candidate in the state.

“We say here without missing words that the support groups and the entire management council and over 200 volunteer support groups in Lagos, stood solidly in support of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and our able determined governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran that has in the course of his campaign throughout the 245 wards in Lagos has moved very seriously to defeat APC in the state.”

