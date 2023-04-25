2023 Elections Politics

Lagos PDP Suspends Chairman, Deputy Pending Outcome Of Court Case

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has ratified the suspension of the state Chairman, Philip Aivoji and his Deputy, Benedict Felix Tai pending the outcome of a court case instituted against them.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said the Vice Chairman of West Senatorial District, Sunday Olaifa would assume the office of the chairman pending the outcome of the court case in an acting capacity.

The party also constituted a disciplinary committee of a seven-man panel in accordance with section 57, sub-section 1 and 2 of the party constitution.

The committee members chaired by Chief Abayomi Kuye, include, Isiaka Shodiya, Princess M.A Coker, Kayode Ariwayo, Femi Oluokun, Segun Oriyomi and Esther Edesiri Egbi.

“The post-election disciplinary committee is expected to report back to the State Working Committee one week from today.

“The embattled Chairman and his deputy were part of the Eleven remaining members and since they can’t adjudicate in their own case, only nine members were left to take decisions, and five members named above attended today’s meeting and ratified the above as stated.

“Please note that the action taken by the State Working Committee was done in accordance with the PDP constitution and to rebuild and reposition PDP in Lagos State.”

Adedayo Babatunde
