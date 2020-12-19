Lagos PDP suspends Doherty over anti-party activities

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday suspended its Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, from all activities of the party until further notice over alleged anti-party activities.

It also appointed Waliu Hassan as the acting chairman of the party in the state. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the state’s Secretary of the party, Mr. Muiz Dosumu, alleged that Doherty was conniving with the opposition party in the state to sabotage the efforts of the PDP leadership in Lagos State. He claimed that the chairman intentionally undermined the party at the recent by-elections in the state.

Dosumu said: “For example, the chairman for the past one year has deliberately deserted the operational activities from the official and constitutionally recognised party secretariat for his personal office.

“For the past one year since assumption of office as the state chairman, he has failed to at least convene just one state assembly meeting that will comprise all strata of the party at all levels, most importantly the state working committee and the state exco.

“Rather, he chooses to segregate members of the state working committee and some responsible members of the state exco that strongly disagreed with his sectional type of leadership. “More importantly his frequent disobedience to useful advice from different stakeholders of the party, coupled with his reckless and meaningless face-off with leadership of the party in the state.”

